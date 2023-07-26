Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NAUT stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.24. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

