Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Navient Stock Down 2.8 %

Navient stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 875,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,073. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.57. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on NAVI. Citigroup raised their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 88.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

