Necessity Retail REIT (RTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

RTL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 151,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTL. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

