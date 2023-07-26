Necessity Retail REIT (RTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance
RTL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 151,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Necessity Retail REIT has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Necessity Retail REIT
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- BullFrog AI: Soaring On Breaking News And AI Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.