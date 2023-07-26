Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 11.1 %

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $9.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.50. 1,222,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,522. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

