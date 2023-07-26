NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,339,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,632. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NetApp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NetApp by 29.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,751 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after buying an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 310,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 74,121 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 58.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 191,372 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 70,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

