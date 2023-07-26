Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $422.67. 5,966,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498,439. The stock has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $416.03 and its 200-day moving average is $361.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

