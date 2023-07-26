Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NBW)

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBW. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth about $152,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth about $274,000.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

