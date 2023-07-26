Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,569. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2,382.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 65.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,749 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

