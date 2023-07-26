Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.67. 2,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,781. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64,398 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $482,000.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

