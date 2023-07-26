Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
NRO stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Simpson Manufacturing Can Scale New Highs In 2023
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Earnings Suggest the Worst is Behind 3M, but is MMM a Buy?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. Got Fried for Solid Results
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.