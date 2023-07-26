Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

NRO stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

