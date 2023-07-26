NeuroMetrix (NURO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Shares of NURO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. 27,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,824. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeuroMetrix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

