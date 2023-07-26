New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger purchased 14,975 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $178,052.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 141.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 84.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 185,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

