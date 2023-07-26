New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

