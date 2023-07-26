New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 207 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.68. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.10.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.73.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

