New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,170 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,229.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Turbine Price Performance

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. 997,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.41.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $140.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.04 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

