New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,507 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $938,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,144,220 shares in the company, valued at $468,380,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $938,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,144,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,380,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $64,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,026 shares of company stock valued at $16,207,518 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.4 %

VIR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 981,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,168. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.