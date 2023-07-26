New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,508 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 802.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 843,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.98.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.45%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

