New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,953 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 2,153,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,014. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

