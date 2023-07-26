New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 9,238 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,004. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

