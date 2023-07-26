New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,454 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,187 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $69,597,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 366,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after acquiring an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after acquiring an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

NYSE:SLVM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 275,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $57.38.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Sylvamo Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

