New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 365 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MATW shares. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. 62,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $479.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.38 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

