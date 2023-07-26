New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 447 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 278,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.8 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $378.98. 781,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.98. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $394.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.