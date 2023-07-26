New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 98,699 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Neogen Stock Up 1.8 %

About Neogen

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. 1,407,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,389. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.