New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 107,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 40,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGIH shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.02. 181,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.73. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.