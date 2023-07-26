New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 61,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 273,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,213,000 after acquiring an additional 189,165 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT remained flat at $42.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,117. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -524.98%.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

