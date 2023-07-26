New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,244. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 200.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 690.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

