New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.96. The stock had a trading volume of 208,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,980. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.61 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

