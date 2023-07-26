New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mativ were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MATV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.73. 253,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,536. The firm has a market cap of $862.63 million, a P/E ratio of -92.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -941.12%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

