New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,695,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after buying an additional 1,696,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,514,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 476.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,036,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after buying an additional 856,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of UNVR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 511,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

