New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $9,690,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 449,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,454 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,489,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 43,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. Barclays cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.72. 55,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,288. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $343,076.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,922. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

