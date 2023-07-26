New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 521,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.