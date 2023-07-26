New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,444,519.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,706 shares of company stock worth $12,981,522 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GKOS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. 318,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,597. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $80.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

