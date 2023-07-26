New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.87.

NuVasive Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. 356,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,434. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.86 and a beta of 1.09.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.