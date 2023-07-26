New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 117,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.22). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $312.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

