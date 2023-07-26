New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.94 Million Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 71,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.43 million, a PE ratio of 124.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $43.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 620.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

