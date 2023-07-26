New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.96 Million Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $867,934. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 236,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,904. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $491.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.38 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

