New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 521.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,537 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,922,000 after acquiring an additional 367,187 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,745,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,562,000 after purchasing an additional 267,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Radian Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,430 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 12,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $311,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radian Group Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 779,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,223. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

