New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $259,229,000 after buying an additional 607,902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 723.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505,900 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,285 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,365. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -69.74, a PEG ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,277.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

