New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.01 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth about $652,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 842,522 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Envista stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $43.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

