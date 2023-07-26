New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.03 Million Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Medifast

Medifast Price Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 252,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.25. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $178.77.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Medifast Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.