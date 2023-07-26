New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.11 Million Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 3.9 %

SAH traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.07. 245,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53 and a beta of 1.83. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $295,815.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

