New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE BFH traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. 1,038,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,393. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,163,615.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 568,911 shares of company stock worth $15,310,418. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.