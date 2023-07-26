New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.17 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $103,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $57,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,538.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edwina D. Woodbury sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $47,526.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,811.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,255 shares of company stock worth $238,307. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 909,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,957. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.30%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.