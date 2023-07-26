New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.27 Million Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,072,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,694,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE:DIN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. 205,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.51. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

About Dine Brands Global

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.