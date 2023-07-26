New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.30 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 22,669,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,627,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

