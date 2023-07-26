New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 121.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Veris Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Veris Residential by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of VRE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. 318,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,886. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $17.69.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

