New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $235,278.45. Following the transaction, the president now owns 223,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,964 shares of company stock worth $1,348,073 over the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 80,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $85.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 18.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading

