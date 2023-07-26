New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNFI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. 330,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,928. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.94. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $48.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

