New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 481,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,921. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,722.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Barry H. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 25,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,982.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

