New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 164,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 949,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,841. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

